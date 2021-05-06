A Uniontown woman is facing attempted homicide charges after she allegedly stabbed another woman in the back Tuesday.
Essence Lashawn Renee Cooper, 22, of 58 W. Askren St. in Uniontown, was at her home with Krista Jones, 23, when the two got into an argument around 10 a.m., according to Uniontown City Police. Lt. Tom Kolencik said the women are in a romantic relationship.
According to court paperwork, Cooper punched and slapped Jones, before retrieving a kitchen knife and stabbing Jones in her back near her left shoulder blade.
Cooper and Jones initially said Jones fell on the knife while they were “playing around,” the complaint stated, but both later told police Cooper stabbed Jones after the argument.
“Jones stated that she did not believe Cooper would stab her, so she turned away from her,” Uniontown Patrolman Travis Shandor said.
While at the hospital, police reported an emergency room doctor at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital said Jones had a collapsed lung as a result of the stabbing.
Kolencik indicated Jones was in stable condition late Tuesday afternoon.
Cooper is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. She is in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $75,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.