A Uniontown woman is behind bars after she allegedly hit a pregnant woman with a car following a fight outside of a bar.
Savannah Thorpe, 28, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault by Uniontown City Police on Friday evening.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, both Uniontown police and state police responded to McPatton’s Pub on North Gallatin Avenue at 7:46 p.m. Friday for a report of five women fighting.
There, police found Shantell Ford lying face-down on the road with injuries to both of her legs. Ford, who’s eight months pregnant, told police that Thorpe hit her with a car.
Thorpe was detained at the scene by state police.
Video from McPatton’s Pub showing Ford going into the bar and walking over to her boyfriend, Lateef Suber, and striking him in the face. Police said Ford left left the bar and got into a fight with Thorpe outside, which was broken up by several bystanders.
Police said the women continued to argue until Thorpe walked to her car, which was parked on West Kerr Street.
According to the complaint, Thorpe made a U-turn, faced her vehicle at Ford, and then accelerated at Ford, hitting her.
Thorpe was placed in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $200,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled at 3:45 p.m. July 26 before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
Uniontown Police are still investigating a shooting death that occurred outside of McPatton’s Pub on June 23. Samantha Harden, 34, of Uniontown, died after being shot following an argument.
Police haven’t made an arrest in that case and are still asking for anyone with information to come forward by calling the police department at 724-430-2929. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers of Fayette County at 724-320-2042 or https://crimestoppersfayettecopa.org/contact-us/#contactForm.
