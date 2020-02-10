A Uniontown woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving her baby, age 1½, home alone while she took the child’s father home Friday afternoon.
Brittany Renee Jackson, 23, of Shady Lane is facing a felony count of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
Uniontown City Police did not specify how long the child was left home alone. According to the affidavit of probable cause, a juvenile neighbor reported a man and woman were arguing in a vehicle and the woman took the baby out of the vehicle, then left with the man. Another neighbor told police he heard the argument. Police heard the baby crying behind a closed door, and said Jackson returned and allowed police to look around the apartment. They found a second-story window was halfway open and a toilet seat was up, causing potentially life-threatening hazards to the baby.
Jackson was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros, who set bail at $10,000 unsecured, meaning she did not have to post bail for release.
