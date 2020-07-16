A Uniontown woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.
Adrienne Laureen McLee, 18, of Wilson Avenue was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault by Uniontown City Police.
She took her boyfriend, Seth Alexander, to Uniontown Hospital Wednesday morning, court documents indicated. He was treated for a cut from his elbow to wrist, which required stitches, and also had "numerous" cuts on his back and two cuts on his chest.
McLee was identified by surveillance footage, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in her case. Alexander initially told police he did not know who stabbed him, but eventually said it was his girlfriend, without providing her name. He told police he did not want to go to court and would not testify against her.
Uniontown Hospital Police Lt. Randy Leichliter told city police a woman was with Alexander at the hospital, and left when she learned police were coming.
Police determined they would file charges because the incident was domestic in nature, and because they live together, court documents said.
She was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros, who set bail at $7,500 unsecured, meaning she did not have to post bail as a condition of release.
