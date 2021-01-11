A Uniontown woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly smashed a glass door and then hit a woman in the head with a baseball bat.
Amanda Fairfax, 35, came to a home at 49 Lenox St. because she was looking for money she claimed Dorothy Stokes and Chad Fairfax stole from her father, according to court paperwork.
William Thorpe, Amanda Fairfax’s father, reportedly told police he was tired of his daughter beating him and stealing from him, and asked Stokes and Chad Fairfax to hide $800 of his money so his daughter would not take it.
Stokes reported that Amanda Fairfax came to their residence looking for the money and became irate when she couldn’t find $500 of it. She allegedly smashed the front glass door and hit Stokes with a baseball bat.
Stokes also reported that Amanda Fairfax took her cellphone, valued at $300, from her and hid it outside before Uniontown City Police arrived.
After police arrived, they said they found Amanda Fairfax yelling on the sidewalk near the bottom of the street. Police said she told them she has bipolar disorder, and threatened to beat Stokes. An empty piece of mail with Thorpe’s name on it and $300 were in her hand when she was arrested, police said.
Amanda Fairfax was charged with aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, simple assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and two counts each of theft and receiving stolen property.
She was released on an unsecured bail of $20,000 while she awaits her preliminary hearing, scheduled for Jan. 19.
