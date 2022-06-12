An arrest has been made in the stabbing of a woman in a Uniontown apartment building in April.
Uniontown City Police charged Robin Daugherty, 60, of Uniontown, with aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon; simple assault,and harassment before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox on Thursday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Uniontown Police responded to an assault at Mount Vernon Towers at 12:31 a.m. April 6.
Police rushed to the ninth floor where they found Shawna King at the end of the hallway with multiple stab wounds. She was conscious and alert.
King was transported by ambulance to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital where she was treated for three stab wounds – one in her stomach and two in her upper left arm. She was then transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital and discharged a few days later.
On April 9, police watched surveillance video of a woman later identified as Daugherty entering the building at 12:07 a.m. April 6 and running out of the building 10 minutes later, the complaint states. Daugherty was then seen running to her truck, backing up and running over a curb as she left the parking lot.
Police interviewed Daugherty on April 22. She said she was at an apartment on April 6, and King was there. She added that King was being annoying and Daugherty started to leave when King followed her into the elevator, according to court paperwork.
Daugherty and King then had a verbal altercation in the elevator, and Daugherty produced a knife, telling King to stop, which made King more agitated and made her lunge at Daugherty, the complaint reads.
Daugherty said she stabbed King multiple times in the elevator and when the elevator stopped on the main floor, she ran from the building, according to the complaint.
Daugherty is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail denied by Cox, saying the suspect poses a threat to herself and others.
She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Cox at 3:45 p.m. June 28.
