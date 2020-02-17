A Uniontown woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital on Sunday after her car flipped over in Rostraver Township.
Rostraver Police Chief Greg Resetar said Shaquala Poole, 27, told police she was traveling northbound on Route 51 near Mount Pleasant Road when the vehicle in front of her swerved to avoid a deer.
Poole told police she also swerved to avoid what was happening in front of her when she lost control of her vehicle and veered across the southbound lane. Her vehicle continued into a wooded area where the car hit a tree and flipped over.
Assistant Chief Justin Shawley with the Rostraver Central Fire Department said they received the call at 6:16 a.m. on Sunday and were able to extract Poole from the vehicle within 30 minutes from the time of receiving the call.
Firefighters used equipment to secure the vehicle and used a machine to open the car and get Poole out.
Poole was transported by Rostraver/West Newton EMS to Rostraver Airport to be flown by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Resetar said he didn't know the extent of Poole's injuries, but said he was informed she was transported as a precaution.
Smithton Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene.
