Nicole Dice

Submitted photo

Nicole Dice of Uniontown became the youngest female superintendent in the state when she was hired by the Turkeyfoot Area School District to fill the role at age 35.

 Submitted

When Nicole Dice was hired as the superintendent of Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District in 2020, she had no idea she was making history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.