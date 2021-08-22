A mother of three young children was fatally shot outside a Uniontown home during an apparent drive-by shooting early Saturday, city police said.
Tiana Rosselle, 22, of Uniontown, was gathering with friends and family when she was shot multiple times about 2:30 a.m. in the 30 block of Lenox Street, Uniontown police Lt. Tom Kolencik said.
Uniontown police officers attempted to resuscitate Rosselle at the scene and took her in a police car to Uniontown Hospital, where she died shortly after, Kolencik said.
Kolencik said investigators do not think Rosselle was the target, but they do not have a motive in the shooting. Kolencik did not say if Rosselle’s three children were with her when she was shot. No one who was with Rosselle outside the house was injured, he said
State police processed the shooting scene and Uniontown police are still interviewing witnesses, Kolencik said.
Investigators do not have any suspects in the shooting and are now asking the public for help in solving the homicide. Anyone with information about the shooting or home surveillance cameras in the area are asked to call Uniontown police at 724-430-2929 or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.
Rosselle's shooting death was the second homicide in Fayette County in less than 24 hours.
On Friday around 12:40 p.m., 32-year-old Michael Cole DeBeary, no address listed, was shot and killed during a fight at 112 Confer Vista Drive in North Union Township.
State police said two other men involved in the fight sustained injuries that required medical attention. Authorities did not identify the men.
DeBeary was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the investigation remains active, and they are consulting with Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.