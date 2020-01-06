Fayette County prosecutors painted a Uniontown woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend as a jealous and angry woman, while her defense attorney said she acted in self-defense.
Assistant District Attorney Wendy O’Brien said Dominique Jones, 28, believed her children’s father, Tre Montel McCargo, 25, was cheating on her after she looked at his cellphone while he slept on Dec. 25, 2018.
But Jones’ attorney, Paul Gettleman, said the couple had a tumultuous relationship, contending McCargo abused Jones psychologically, physically and sexually.
O’Brien told jurors empaneled to hear the case that McCargo and Jones spent Dec. 24, 2018, Christmas shopping for the children, then 2, 4 and 8 years old.
They returned to the Holiday Inn in Uniontown and later got into an argument over the cheating allegations, O’Brien said. The prosecutor said McCargo pushed Jones and Jones responded by plunging a knife into his neck.
McCargo left the room, holding his neck, and went the front desk for help as Jones called 911.
O’Brien said McCargo was unarmed at the time of the stabbing, and Jones’s voice on the 911 call was calm while one of the children cried in the background.
State police troopers found McCargo bleeding from the neck in the hotel lobby and attempted to stop the bleeding. He was rushed to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS, where he died about one hour later.
O’Brien said Jones was photographed by police, and no cuts or bruises were seen on the woman.
“I want you to find this was nothing less than murder,” O’Brien said.
Gettleman acknowledged Jones had no bruises, but told jurors that McCargo had been a controlling force in her life for seven years. He said his client acted in self-defense, contending in the past McCargo had physically harmed Jones.
He added that, following the stabbing, Jones didn’t try to hide the knife, she didn’t run away, she didn’t tell the children to lie for her and didn’t exercise her right to remain silent when speaking with police.
“She had two choices: Live or die,” he said.
The trial’s first witnesses are expected to take the stand Tuesday.
