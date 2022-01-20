A Uniontown woman has captured her passion for writing, learned the trade and published a children's book.
“It's been a journey, and it's taken a while, but I wanted to do it well,” said Susan Manchin, the author of the book, “Evan Penguinski The Worst Wisher Ever.”
The book is written under the pseudonym Andi Anders.
For the past several years, Manchin has attended writing workshops and developed different stories, working with professional writers along the way including popular children's book author Gary Schmidt.
“He loved the ending,” Manchin said, adding that she also worked on the the book during a monthly writers' group. “I heard him laugh at it and thought I had something.”
Published last month, “Evan Penguinski The Worst Wisher Ever” is a story three years in the making about the title character living his life in black and white, knowing all about blending in like all penguins do. More than anything, Evan wants to stand out from the crowd, but he discovers that standing out isn't always a good thing -- especially when he's poking other penguins with his brand-new unicorn horn.
“I love penguins -- they're adorable -- and I love unicorns, and I thought it would be fun to mesh the two together,” Manchin said. “I think of the character as a little penguin with a big wishing problem.”
A year ago, Manchin met up with her friend, Dr. Karen Croftcheck, at a cafe. Croftcheck had started her own publishing company, Oprelle Publishing. The two started talking bout Machin's book, and Croftcheck said she wanted to publish it.
“I wanted to make it something that would be funny and something they (children) can look at an enjoy it,” Manchin said.
Not only is the book full of humor for children, she said, but even the adults reading the book to the children can find the humor in the pages through word play. Some of the illustrations by Emily Hercock give clues to events of which characters in the book are unaware.
“If a child knows something that the character doesn't even know, it makes them think they're smart,” she said.
Manchin, who used to work in advertising, found inspiration in her post-college graduate daughters and is currently finishing up her thesis for her master's degree in poetry while working on her next children's book, “Jersey Jane."
“She's a little girl who's told she's too small for things, but proves them wrong,” Manchin said, adding that the book may be published next year.
Manchin said she's hopeful that publishing her book will serve as an inspiration for others who may have dreams they would yet like to pursue.
“I like to encourage people to go out and whatever their passion is in life, to seek it -- it's not too late,” Manchin said. “A lot of people are a little afraid to get out of their comfort zone, but a your timeline shouldn't restrain you.”
“Evan Penguinski The Worst Wisher Ever” is available in hardcover where books are sold including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Walmart.
