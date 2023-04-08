A Uniontown woman who was on drugs when her vehicle struck another car head-on in South Union Township nearly two years ago, killing a 76-year-old woman, pleaded guilty Thursday to homicide and other charges, and was immediately sentenced to prison.
Krystal Kathryn Darnell pleaded guilty in Fayette County Court of Common Pleas to third-degree homicide and a slew of other felonies in the May 3, 2021 crash that killed Linda L. Lewis and severely injured the victim’s husband.
In addition, Darnell also pleaded guilty to burglary and drug possession charges in separate cases in the aftermath of the fatal crash.
President Judge Steven Leskinen immediately sentenced Darnell, 35, to serve 15 to 30 years in prison in connection with the guilty pleas in the three cases, according to defense attorney Brent Peck. Darnell will be given credit for time served, and she has been jailed without bond since shortly after the crash when state police arrested her after she ran from the scene and broke into someone’s house to hide.
State police said Darnell was driving on Morgantown Road when she crossed the center line near Grandview Terrace and struck another vehicle head-on. Lewis, who was a passenger in the other vehicle, died at the scene while her husband, Bernard, was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Darnell left the scene before police arrived, but she was later arrested and jailed on an outstanding warrant. Investigators said she had cocaine and fentanyl in her system the day of the crash. Police estimated she was driving between 52 and 60 mph just at the time of the crash and never braked before striking the oncoming vehicle.
In addition to third-degree homicide, Darnell pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault, aggravated assault while DUI, accident involving a victim who died, accident involving a death or injury while unlicensed, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, flight to avoid apprehension, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment, along with several summary offenses.
While Peck confirmed her plea and subsequent sentence, he declined to comment further on the case. Darnell was scheduled to go to trial next month in connection with the three separate cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.