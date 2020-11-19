A Leckrone woman was sentenced Thursday to 28 months in federal prison for embezzling nearly $1 million from Grandview Medical Management in Uniontown.
Cynthia L. Demniak, 60, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing false income tax returns in July. Between 2013 and 2018, she worked as an office manager for Grandview Medical and stole more than $926,000, which she used for personal expenses and to “satisfy a gambling addiction,” according to federal prosecutors.
Authorities also said Demniak underreported the embezzled income on her tax returns from 2013 through 2018.
As part of her sentence, Demniak will have to forfeit $926,940 and additional funds she kept in a 401(k) retirement account held by her former employer. She was also ordered to make $270,426 in restitution to the IRS.
When she is released from prison, Demniak will have to serve three years on supervised release. She could have faced up to 118 years behind bars.
The Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation and U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation that led to her prosecution.
