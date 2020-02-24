A Uniontown woman was sentenced to serve 6 to 12 years in prison on Monday for the Christmas Day murder of her children’s father.
“Nobody leaves here today a winner,” said Fayette County Judge Linda Cordaro, following testimony from 16 witnesses who either offered impact statements about fatal stabbing victim Tre McCargo or offered character testimony about Dominique Jones, the woman who killed him.
In January, Jones, 28, was convicted of third-degree murder in 25-year-old McCargo’s death. Jones stabbed him at the Holiday Inn Express in Uniontown in 2018, after the two got into an argument in their hotel room. Their three children were in the room, too, according to trial testimony.
At the sentencing hearing, McCargo’s friends and family spoke with great emotion about how much he’d touched their lives.
“You shook our whole family and tore out our hearts,” said McCargo’s cousin, Tora Robinson.
Other family members said McCargo was always there for and inspired them, and was a great father to his three children.
Stephanie McCargo, his mother, yelled at Jones from the witness stand, claiming Jones sat in the courtroom with no remorse and a smirk on her face.
“You took the baby of my family,” she shouted, adding that Jones had tried to make her son out to be an abusive monster at trial. Stephanie McCargo said it is Jones who is the monster.
“I’ll never forget,” she told Jones.
Stephanie McCargo said the hardest thing for her was leaving the cemetery and leaving her son in his cold, dark grave.
“I’m my son’s voice,” she said. “He gave you everything, and you gave him death.”
Those speaking on behalf of Jones said she, too, is a great mother, a wonderful family member and an amazing friend. They told Cordaro Jones shouldn’t be away from her three children longer than necessary.
“She needs to be home with her children,” said her long-time friend Brianna Long. “I know she’s greatly sorry for this.”
Other family members reflected on how much they loved Tre McCargo and also expressed how the couple’s toxic relationship should have been something the family addressed.
“Many of us turned a blind eye,” said Jones’s aunt, Asheenia Johnson.
Jones herself spoke on the stand how much she loved Tre McCargo, saying she would undo what happened if she could.
“I never thought I would be in this courtroom, asking you for mercy,” Jones said through crying and shaking hands.
Her attorney, Paul Gettleman, asked Cordaro to impose the minimum sentence of six years. Assistant District Attorney Wendy O’Brien requested Jones receive the maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison for third-degree murder charge and consecutive sentences for the charges of endangering the welfare of children.
Cordaro said there’s no sentence that will ever feel long enough for the McCargo family or that will soften their pain, and any sentence is a longer time away from Jones’s family and her children; however, Jones will have a lifetime with her guilty conscience.
In determining her sentence, Cordaro said she took into account Jones’s lack of a criminal record, that she doesn’t pose a danger to the public, the rehabilitation needs of Jones.
Along with the 6 to 12 year sentence with credit to time served from Dec. 26, 2018, to the time of sentencing, Cordaro ordered for Jones to receive mental health treatment with a focus on anger management and domestic violence. She accepted the guilty verdict of the endangering the welfare of children without further penalty.
Jones will be transferred to the State Correctional Institution at Muncy to carry out her sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.