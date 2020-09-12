A 45-year-old Uniontown woman was shot when she was leaving a gathering with her daughter Friday night, police said.
Officials said the injuries to Laquita Fletcher did not appear to be life threatening. She walked into Uniontown Hospital and was flown to a West Virginia trauma center as a precaution, according to Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik.
Police are working to identify a suspect. Fletcher and her daughter, Toniah Williams, 24, of Uniontown were visiting friends on Murray Avenue and left at about 10:10 p.m. Fletcher was the driver and Williams, who owns the vehicle, was a passenger. Kolencik said at least 12 gunshots hit the silver Volkswagen. Both women said they did not see who fired the shots.
"There was no reports of any type of disturbance prior to the shots fired call, and, according to Fletcher, she didn’t have any argument with anybody before leaving, didn’t have any problems with anybody that was in the house. But the shots were fired at her as she was leaving, pulling away from the house she was visiting," Kolencik said.
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect.
"Once again, as a department we are being diligent in our investigation, but without the whole truth or someone being able to identify somebody, we again have no suspects, and our investigation is still ongoing," Kolencik said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Uniontown City Police Department at 724-430-2929 or Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 724-32-2042. Tips can be made anonymously.
