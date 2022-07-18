Aggravated assault charges were filed against a Uniontown woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the elbow with a pair of scissors.
State police charged Angela May Krepps, 40, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment before on-call Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning on Friday.
The charges stem from an incident on Turkeyfoot Road in North Union Township at around 8:59 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found Christopher Kelley on his porch with a towel wrapped around his right arm and elbow.
He told police that he was cooking in the kitchen when his girlfriend, Krepps, flicked a cigarette in his cooking pan during an argument. Kelley told police he flicked the cigarette back at Krepps.
He said Krepps grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him once in the right elbow, and then left. Krepps told police she was burnt by the cigarette, and did not stab Kelley with scissors, according to court paperwork.
Kelley was taken to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for treatment of his cut. Krepps is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries at 10:30 a.m. July 28.
She’s currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison in lieu of $7,500 bond.
