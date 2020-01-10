A Uniontown woman testified Friday she suffered years of abuse at the hands of the man she is accused of stabbing to death.
Dominique Jones, 28, testified she met Tre McCargo when the two were of high-school age, and went on to tell a panel of Fayette County jurors about the abuse she endured when she was pregnant with the first of their three children in 2010.
Those children would witness Jones stab McCargo, 25, in the neck on Christmas Day 2018 at the Holiday Inn Express in Uniontown as the couple argued in their hotel room.
Jones testified McCargo was controlling, forcing her to quit her job and dictating what type of feminine hygiene products she used. She told jurors she attended anger management classes after the two were involved in a domestic dispute, and he asked her to take the blame for him.
She also testified she had two miscarriages during their relationship and contracted two sexually transmitted diseases from him.
During it all, Jones testified, she felt suicidal, once trying to kill herself.
When Jones’ attorney, Paul Gettleman, asked her if she loved McCargo despite the abuse, and she testified she did.
The day she fatally stabbed McCargo, Jones testified, he was bathing their children. She testified she “lost control of my mouth” and made a snide comment to him, prompting him to push her into a sink. Jones testified she smacked her head off of a mirror, and McCargo choked her, kicked her and pulled her hair.
“He never went that far in front of the kids,” she said.
Jones said she grabbed a kitchen knife and swung it to defend herself, ultimately stabbing him in the neck, causing him to bleed to death.
“I was just trying to get him off of me,” she testified. “I wasn’t trying to kill him.”
Dr. James Eisenburg, a forensic psychologist, evaluated Jones and determined she suffers from Battered Woman Syndrome (BWS), a condition where an abused person stays with or returns to their abusive partner.
“She’s a psychological mess,” Eisenburg testified. He told jurors Jones endured years of physical, mental and sexual abuse from the only man she told him she was ever with, suffering physical trauma like head and body injuries, and mental trauma like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and depression.
Eisenburg testified he believed Jones’ actions were justified as she met the criteria of someone with BWS, and was acting on the belief that she was in immediate danger of being harmed. Jones told Eisenburg that McCargo was angrier than she’s ever seen him on the day of the stabbing, the doctor testified.
Assistant District Attorney Wendy O’Brien presented a rebuttal witness in Dr. Bruce Wright, a psychiatrist who interviewed Jones, reviewed evidence in the case and talked to family members of Jones and McCargo.
Wright also sat in the courtroom to hear testimony from both Jones and Eisenburg. He testified Jones had multiple inconsistencies in what she’s said since the stabbing. He said while she may have both PTSD and BWS, he couldn’t be certain with the inconsistent stories.
For example, Wright said, Jones said she had no criminal history, but she had a summary offense for disorderly conduct; she testified that she was in fear of her life, but didn’t say that to law enforcement the day of the stabbing; and she previously said she didn’t have any other relationship other than McCargo, but testified under cross-examination she had two partners before McCargo.
Wright testified Jones likely had some psychiatric condition like Adjustment Disorder and depression, but even if he was certain she had PTSD and/or BWS, he said it wouldn’t have made her incapable of forming specific intent for a homicide. Specific intent is a necessary element for the murder conviction O’Brien said she is seeking at the outset of the trial.
Gettleman has said Jones acted in self-defense.
Gettleman cross-examined Wright and asked if McCargo’s actions as testified to by Jones would be considered to be abuse. Wright testified they were, and that Jones was most likely abused, but the degree of the abuse is hard to determine because of her inconsistent statements.
Jurors were to return to the courtroom on Saturday to hear closing remarks and decide the case.
