An arrest warrant has been issued for a Uniontown woman who allegedly ran over a man with her car on Monday.
Nakia Middleton, 41, was charged by Uniontown City Police with attempted homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and driving with a suspended license at Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros’ office.
Police were dispatched to Berkeley Street in Uniontown around 5 p.m. for a report of a man being hit by a car that fled. Police said the alleged victim, Eric Saunders, was limping and had tire marks on the back of his gray hoodie.
Saunders told the police that Middleton ran him over with her car and that his left knee was hurt. He was transported to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for evaluation.
Police saw fresh tire marks going through the yard along Union Street, and witnesses told police that they saw a black car driven by a woman chasing a man.
Video surveillance was obtained from Apothecare Pharmacy that showed a dark colored Chevy sedan in the alley next to the pharmacy. When Saunders walked on the sidewalk on West Berkeley Street across from the vehicle, the car accelerated toward him, police said.
Police said the video showed Saunders avoided being hit, but the driver turned around in a parking lot and accelerated through the bushes toward him, striking him in a yard. Middleton then fled down Union Street in the car.
Prior to that call, police were dispatched to the area for a domestic dispute. They said Middleton and Saunders were yelling at one another until police separated them; police then saw Middleton driving a Chevy sedan down Union Street in the direction of Saunders.
