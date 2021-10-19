An arrest warrant was issued for a Uniontown woman who allegedly stabbed her neighbor with a pocket knife.
Uniontown Police responded to Sails Inn along North Gallatin Avenue at 11:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a woman who was stabbed in one of the upstairs apartments.
Police said they saw blood drops on the stairs and in the hallway before coming in contact with the alleged victim, Elizabeth Fabian, no age listed.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Fabian had a puncture-type stab wound to her stomach area, a cut in her right chest area and cuts and lacerations on her hands.
Fabian was treated by Fayette EMS and transported to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
She reportedly told police that her neighbor, later identified as Wilson, knocked on her door and asked if she stole from her. Then, Fabian said, Wilson pulled out a pocket knife, stabbed her and ran off.
Wilson was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment before on-call Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
