A Uniontown woman won a state-wide speaking contest held by the Business and Professional Women/Pennsylvania (BPW/PA).
Thursday, June 15, 2023 2:26 AM
A Uniontown woman won a state-wide speaking contest held by the Business and Professional Women/Pennsylvania (BPW/PA).
Dr. Twila Lee Wynn of Uniontown won the BPW/PA Personal and Professional Development Speak-Off Competition, held on June 10 during the organization’s annual convention.
The contest was the culmination of the Personal and Professional Development (PPD) program BPW/PA offers to its members.
The Personal and Professional Development Workshop (PPDW) provides training to develop leadership skills, improve interpersonal communication and heighten awareness of issues women face in their personal and professional growth.
Wynn completed the PPDW earlier this year, and competed in her BPW Uniontown Local Organization’s speaking contest. She moved on to the BPW District 12 speaking contest and, finally, competed in and won the BPW/PA Speak-Off.
Wynn earned her doctorate in theology, ministry and divinity from the Light Bible Seminary in Uniontown. She hosts a radio show at 7:45 a.m. every Sunday on WMBS entitled, “Diamonds Women in Wisdom.”
For more information about BPW/PA and the PPDW, visit https://bpwpa.wildapricot.org.
