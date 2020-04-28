Uniontown’s parking enforcement officer was arrested and denied bail Monday night for allegedly stalking a woman and breaking into several apartments to see if she was in a relationship.
Evan B. Gross, 33, of Johnson Avenue in Connellsville reportedly gave police a full confession, saying he spent several days watching a Ben Lomond Street apartment building, broke in and unlocked a window so he could go back inside.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Uniontown City Police were called to the apartment Saturday for a report of a burglar caught on surveillance video. The video showed Gross wearing an N95 mask, blue gloves, a black knit hat, black pants and black shoes and an American Eagle hooded sweatshirt. Police searched the area, but could not find the suspect and could not immediately identify him through the footage.
The next day, Kendall Sisler spoke to city police, saying she had a feeling the suspect was Gross. She said Gross would come into her workplace while he was working for the city, and told police they had a conversation Friday during which Gross said he wanted to be more than friends, court documents said.
Police called Gross in for questioning, and he reportedly admitted to being at the Ben Lomond Street apartment building several times between April 20 and 26. He said he took pictures of Amazon packages to determine where Sisler was staying, and tried to break into the building to listen to her conversations.
Gross reportedly told police he donned a disguise and waited for Sisler to leave the apartment on Saturday. When she did, Gross broke into the building and checked the apartment to see if there were any condoms, which he said would confirm whether she was in a relationship, according to court paperwork. He continued looking through the apartment and unlocked a window so he could get back in, he told police. He said the clothes he wore in the burglary were at his home. Police said they found the clothes when they executed a search warrant.
Gross was charged with two counts each of burglary and stalking, three counts of loitering and prowling at nighttime and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. Gross was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who denied bail in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.