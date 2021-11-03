United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is accepting proposals from organizations helping individuals and families achieve financial stability and those ensuring students achieve success in school and life.
Organizations must be a registered 501(c)(3), have a volunteer board of directors and be able to produce a recent 990. United Way will distribute $320,000 to programs in Fayette, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties.
The United Way’s Impact Fund supports programs that:meet the basic needs of shelter, food and access to essential utilities and services for individuals and families in crisis; connect people of all abilities to meaningful employment and encourage career development to bring about financially secure futures for individuals and families; help students achieve academic and social growth from early childhood to school years including those that work in conjunction with school districts to provide specialized social and emotional support to students.
Special consideration will be given to collaborative community-based organizations that propose to complete programs and services together. For full eligibility requirements and to download the complete request for proposals, visit www.grantinterface.com/Process/Apply?urlkey=uwswpa.
A Zoom session about the grant will be held Friday, Nov. 5 at noon. To register, contact Melinda Bercik at Melinda.bercik@unitedwayswpa.org or 724-834-7170.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Jan. 10 and grantees will be announced in June. Funding will go toward programs from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
