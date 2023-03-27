Where do new plants come from?
Where do new plants come from?
Enjoy lunch while learning the process of breeding new plant cultivars from Garden Designer Martha Oliver of Scottdale. On Friday, April 14, at noon, she will discuss, “Striving for perfection: plant breeding toward specific goals,” at Laurelville Retreat Center’s Small Dining Hall.
Since 1986, Martha and her husband have operated a wholesale nursery called The Primrose Path that is devoted to creating hybrids from their own breeding program. They are known worldwide for their heuchera, tiarella and phlox cultivars, which can be purchased through North Creek Nurseries and European wholesalers.
Cost is $20, and pre-registration is required by April 10 or until tickets sell out.
Register at www.laurelville.org under “community events,” email mary@laurelville.org, or call 724-423-2056. Laurelville is located at 941 Laurelville Lane, Mount Pleasant Township.
