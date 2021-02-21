The funding for the ongoing Fayette County Prison project has been finalized, with the county receiving a $51 million Community Facilities Direct Loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“With this loan, we can keep the cost down for our taxpayers,” Commissioner Vincent Vicites said. “We can give the most cost-effective approach possible to the citizens of Fayette County, and that’s why this is such a big deal.”
The new prison will be located at the site of the former U.S. Army Reserve Center on McClellandtown Road in Uniontown, with bidding for construction slated to begin this month.
Sam Lynch, the county’s chief financial consultant, said the county was initially “locked in” at a maximum interest rate of 2.25% over the USDA loan’s 30-year duration, but could see even lower interest rates as the project progresses.
The loan, which will be used to cover the total cost of construction for the new prison, will first be administered locally through First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNB).
“It’s a big deal, because 2.25% is a fantastic rate that we’re locked into,” Lynch said. “We’re also locked into a short-term note for three years at 1.65%, which is another great rate.”
Lynch said FNB has a guarantee from the USDA that everything will be paid off, and the county will pay quarterly interest to the bank while the prison’s being built.
“We only pay interest on what we’ve actually borrowed at that time,” Lynch said. “Once we have occupancy of the prison, the USDA will pay off First National Bank, and our commitment then moves to repaying the USDA, which we’ll do following project completion.”
Additionally, he said, the USDA will be heavily involved in the entire loan process, approving all decisions made and money borrowed from FNB.
“When I heard about this approach to using a USDA loan, I thought this project would qualify, so I’m really glad that once I conveyed this concept to our financial consultant, he looked into this and made it a reality,” Vicites said. “There was a lot of time and paperwork involved, and Sam deserves a lot of credit for getting us from point A to point Z on this.”
Vicites said the county will benefit from a tremendous interest rate — no matter what the project’s cost totals.
“This is better than floating a bond,” Vicites said. “There’s a lot of costs involved in floating a bond, and that would’ve been the only approach for something like this years ago.”
Commissioner Scott Dunn said securing the project’s financing is the next step in building the new prison.
“Much work has been done in the design, planning and financing phases,” Dunn said. “Now, we get to realize those plans, as we begin to bid and break ground on construction.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said it’s exciting to know the commissioners’ board has stepped up to the plate to get funding for the new jail accomplished as they’ve had a lot of help from a lot of people, local municipalities.
“Everything is finally falling together to get this accomplished for Fayette County,” Lohr said. “I’m looking forward to it being a big positive for the county to get a new jail, and I’d like to thank my fellow commissioners for being a team and working on this together.”
Credit was also given to Chief Community Development Specialist Art Cappella of the Fayette County Office of Planning, Zoning and Community Development as he and Lynch worked over the past year to bring the project’s funding to fruition.
“Art handled the logistics, while I did the financial stuff,” Lynch said. “It’s really satisfying to be able to help the county and its taxpayers and to be able to save them money over the life of this loan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.