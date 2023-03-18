A Virginia man who pleaded guilty last year to traveling to Washington County to engage in a sexual relationship with an underage teen in 2020 was sentenced to serve a decade in federal prison.
Va. man sentenced for taking teen across state lines for sexual relationship
Recent Headlines
- Va. man sentenced for taking teen across state lines for sexual relationship
- Emergency rental assistance still available to Fayette County residents
- Albert Gallatin librarian placed on leave after being accused of going to school while drunk
- Bower seeking reelection as Fayette DA
- Lake Wilma to be closed for 2023 trout season
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.