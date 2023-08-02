Bait will be raining down from the skies over the next month in Western Pennsylvania as federal, state and county officials work to distribute oral vaccine treatments for raccoons to prevent the spread of rabies.
The bait will be spread from now until Sept. 1 using mostly low-flying airplanes or helicopters in Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties, along with communities in Fayette County near the Monongahela River.
Places along the Route 19 corridor in Washington County and many South Hills communities Allegheny County will have the bait placed by local teams on the ground.
The vaccine packets are coated in fishmeal or vanilla, which will be a “very tasty” treat for raccoons. It does not cause rabies, according to the baiting organizers.
The bait is not harmful to pets unless they eat large quantities of packets, which could cause vomiting or diarrhea. If a pet does eat the bait, keep them away from that area for a few days so they don’t eat more, and avoid the animal’s saliva for 24 hours, or wash skin or wounds that may be licked.
Bait should be left where it lays, although intact packets can be moved by people wearing gloves if they appear in areas where children normally play.
The baiting is being performed through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Rabies Management Program, with the assistance of state and county officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.