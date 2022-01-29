A Vanderbilt man is facing charges for a 2021 crash that injured two people.
In charges filed Friday, state police said Matthew P. Conn, 42, had a blood-alcohol content of .173 – almost two times the legal limit – when a truck he was driving April 13 hit another vehicle head-on.
Police said the driver of the other vehicle, Cheyenne L. Jordan, was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital and treated for a fractured pelvis, two breaks in her femur and other injuries. Jordan’s passenger, Adam C. Kelley, sustained three breaks in his left hand, a concussion and bruises. Court paperwork did not include their ages or towns of residence.
According to court documents, the crash occurred around 9 p.m. on West Crawford Avenue in Dunbar Township. A witness told police Conn’s truck hit the car Jordan was driving head-on as he sped around a curve.
The witness told police the force of the crash nearly caused Conn’s truck to roll over, according to the complaint.
A responding trooper said Conn’s breath smelled of alcohol, and he consented to have his blood drawn. Conn reportedly told police he had been at an area bar, and stopped at a friend’s home before the crash.
Police said he told them he could not recall any details of the crash.
Conn was arraigned Friday on two counts each of aggravated assault while driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and DUI. Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II set bond at $100,000 unsecured.
A preliminary hearing slated for Feb. 15.
