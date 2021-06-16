A Vanderbilt man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a 2019 shooting in which a man was left with permanent nerve damage.
Alexander Michael Uhren, 23, told state police he was “(playing) around with the gun when he racked the slide and the gun went off,” according to court paperwork. The shooting occurred Sept. 8 at 254 Davis Road in Lower Tyrone Township.
Dylan Chubboy, whose address was not listed in the complaint, was shot in the left ear, causing permanent hearing loss in that ear and permanent paralysis of his left eyelid, along with nerve tremors on the left side of his face and left arm, according to the criminal complaint.
Chubboy told police that Uhren was playing around with two pistols by pulling the triggers on both and racked the slide of one of them, pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, state police reported. He attempted to turn when he heard a “crack,” court documents state.
According to state police, Uhren was “adamant that this was not an intentional act” and that he said he forgot that he had reinserted a loaded magazine, according to court paperwork.
In addition to aggravated assault, Uhren faces charges of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. He is free on an unsecured bond of $100,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.
