Charges have been filed against a Vanderbilt man who allegedly broke into a storage trailer and tried to set fire to it when state police showed up.
Richard Dale Thomas, 36, was charged with burglary, arson, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to Connellsville Street in North Union Township, where someone appeared to be inside a storage trailer.
The trailer’s owner said he noticed a hole in the trailer earlier and heard someone inside.
Police saw a man inside, later identified as Thomas, who appeared to be unresponsive, but breathing.
Additional troopers arrived and surrounded the trailer.
Police said Thomas woke up and refused their commands to exit for about 30 minutes. Then, police said, one trooper noticed sparks inside the trailer followed by small flames and a strong smell of smoke.
According to court paperwork, Thomas told police he was going to come out. When he did so, he initially refused directions to get onto the ground and place his hands behind his back, police said.
The value of the trailer is being determined.
Thomas is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 p.m. June 7 before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning.
He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.