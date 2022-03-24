Charges have been filed against a Vanderbilt man who allegedly sexually abused two children over four years in Lower Tyrone Township.
Michael Vincent Orr, 36, was charged with rape of a child, sexual assault and two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion by state police Wednesday.
Police began investigating the case after troopers interviewed a man and woman on Nov. 2, 2021. The man told police Orr began sexually abusing him at a Lower Tyrone Township home in 1996, when he was 8. Police said the man told them the abuse continued until 2000.
The man told police that once he hit puberty, Orr became less aggressive as the man was better able to defend himself. According to court paperwork, the man said Orr ruined his childhood.
The woman was separately interviewed by police, and she said her first memory of alleged abuse by Orr was when she was 4. She recalled numerous events when Orr inappropriately touched her and confirmed some of what the man had told police, according to charging documents.
The woman reportedly told police that she lives in fear from the experiences.
Orr is currently lodged at the State Correctional Institute at Pine Grove in Indiana County on unrelated charges. Police said they tried to interview him in February, but stopped questioning Orr when he asked for an attorney.
A preliminary hearing in the case has yet to be scheduled.
