A Vanderbilt man faces a felony strangulation charge after an incident at his home Wednesday.
Sunday, February 19, 2023 1:36 AM
Sunday, February 19, 2023 1:36 AM
Police were called to Barry Lee Nicholson’s home in the 600 block of First Street at about 8 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, before police arrived, EMTs found Nicholson, 47, heavily intoxicated and lying face-down on the sidewalk.
Nicholson’s girlfriend told police that earlier that night Nicholson had grabbed her by the throat and shoved her to the floor. According to the complaint, he also threatened her life with a switch blade.
Police said that Nicholson left the home and stabbed the hood of his girlfriend’s car with the switchblade. A witness reported seeing Nicholson hit the victim outside the home, and that he was running up the road and screaming, court paperwork states.
District Judge Jason Cox arraigned Nicholson Thursday morning, and sent him to the Fayette County jail on $20,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 1.
