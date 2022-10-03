As a thank-you to veterans, a nonprofit equine therapy center in Hopwood will host a free backyard barbecue on Saturday, Oct. 8 for local veterans and their guests.
The idea for the event came after Jessica Scott started Lone Pine Acres Equestrian Center as a way to enrich the lives of adults and children with special needs or challenges through therapeutic connections with horses. Lone Pine Acres also welcomes veterans to take part in equine therapy, as veterans have a special place in Scott’s heart, beginning with her grandmother, who enlisted in the first Woman’s Army Corp.
“We want to be involved in giving back to the community and repaying the veterans for everything they have done,” Scott said.
The barbecue is not only as a way to thank the veterans, but to also give them an opportunity to see Lone Pine Acres, learn what it has to offer and then spread the word to other veterans who may benefit from equine therapy.
Brian Bensen, director of the Fayette County Veterans Affairs Office, said Scott has been working with him to direct veterans to the center.
“It’s like a safe space for our veterans to get therapy,” Bensen said, praising the work of Scott and her husband at Lone Pine Acres. “People in this community have a big heart and want nothing in return.”
In addition to food, Bensen said there will be entertainment from local singer Katrina Lynn, and local vendors including the Fayette County VA’s office.
“This is a perfect example of a community coming together to help veterans,” Bensen said. “If everybody comes together, there’s nothing we can’t do.”
The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m., and is free for veterans and guests. Lone Pine Acres is located at 99 Bryson Boulevard, Hopwood.
Scott said they’re asking for a $12 donation for any community members who attend to help out with the cost of the catered food, and she’s currently fundraising to fill a pond and add cabins to her 16-acre center.
For more information, visit the Lone Pine Acres Equestrian Center’s Facebook page.
