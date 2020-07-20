More than 100 local veterans and active duty military service members are being honored with banners in Brownsville following a project with local officials.
Retired U.S. Army Major Lenora Byrd of LaBelle posed the idea at a meeting.
“In little Brownsville, we have so many veterans. It’s neat to see,” she said. “I think its making a nice addition to the community.”
The first batch of 106 4-foot banners was hung leading up to the Fourth of July. Orders are still being taken for the banners, which will be up through November, and they plan to place them again next year, said Brownsville Borough Councilwoman Beth Bock. The banners replaced those that were put up to honor Brownsville Area High School 2020 graduates.
“It was an honor to be able to do this and move Brownsville forward in a productive way,” she said.
Her husband, Brandon Bock, served in the Air National Guard for 14 years. She said the project gives the town a sense of community and honors veterans’ service to the country.
Byrd, who is active with local veterans organizations and a Brownsville alumni association, said she became aware of another local woman who served in the Women’s Army Corps when she saw her banner.
Some of the banners honor veterans who served as far back as World War I. Bock said the veterans and their families were excited about the banners, and many made contact to say thanks.
“Each day, we had a minimum of 10 people stopping and thanking us,” she said.
Mayor Ross Swords said many veterans and their families stopped by to take pictures under the signs.
“As we were putting them up, we had so many people stop just to see them, and family members stopped to take pictures.” he said. “It means a lot to them. It means a lot to the community.”
Among those was John Marcolini, who purchased a banner to honor his father, William P. Marcolini Sr., who served in World War II.
“For years I have seen these military banners on display throughout Mon Valley communities. I looked at the names and faces of those men and women and often wondered what they were like in those younger years of their selfless lives,” he said. “To now see military banners on display in my hometown of Brownsville, I can look at the names and faces of many familiar people who answered their country’s call, including my father. I appreciate the efforts behind such a patriotic project.”
Bock, Swords and borough council members Jack Lawver and Paul Synuria hung the signs, along with borough employee and Brownsville Fire Co. No. 1 firefighter Lew Hosler Jr. Junior firefighters Brandon Marshal and Ross Swords III assisted with banner assembly and traffic control, Bock said.
Orders can still be placed for banners through July 31. They can be purchased at Fast Signs in Uniontown for $116, by contacting a borough council member or by picking up a form at either Mlaker Transportation on National Pike or at Elmo’s on Second Street. Bock can be reached at bethbockbbc@yahoo.com.
