Although Dec. 14 was the official day when wreaths were placed at the graves of veterans through Wreaths Across America, just across the Fayette-Somerset County line, another wreath-laying ceremony was held yesterday.
The ceremony at Newberry Cemetery, located near Addison, was organized and sponsored by Daniel and Patricia Kelley, a Gold Star family who lives directly across the street from the cemetery. Their son, Sgt. Patrick Kelley, died in an off-base accident in 2002 in Germany, and was the last person buried there.
The cemetery, owned and taken care of by the Old Petersburg-Addison Historical Society, was once overtaken by brush until it was purchased by the historical society. The society gave the Kelleys special permission for their son to be buried there.
There are 11 veterans buried in the cemetery from the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Civil War and Kelley, who died during the Iraqi War. Each received wreaths Saturday with Kelley’s grave receiving a special wreath with a gold bow in honor of his Gold Star Family status. Kelley’s wreaths were placed by his stepsisters and nieces, Lori Rigby and Tyler Rigby or Morgantown, West Virginia, and Beth Chernitsky and Ashley Fairbanks of Farmington.
That her mother and stepfather would do something like this isn’t a shock to Rigby and Chernitsky.
“It doesn’t surprise me. It’s definitely something they’d do,” said Rigby, who can’t believe it’s been 17 years since her brother died.
Other veterans that got wreaths included Peter Lenhart, Revolutionary War; Samuel Cramer, Horace Ludington and Zer Hagans, War of 1812; Enoch H. Barnes, Milton C. Black, A. Marshall Ross, Joseph Stamford and John R. Wirsing, Civil War.
The Kelleys learned of the Wreaths Across America through their involvement in the Survivors Outreach Services (SOS) through the U.S. Army, and attended the wreath-laying ceremony on Dec. 14 at Indiantown Gap, where they picked up the wreaths that were laid Saturday.
Last week, volunteers – many of them military personnel and families – laid 41,000 wreaths in just over an hour.
Patricia Kelley knows that her son would have appreciate it.
“He was totally Army. He would’ve been a lifer,” she said.
The ceremony featured the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of patriotic songs, and a history of Wreaths Across America, an organization with a mission that’s simple: Remember, Honor, Teach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.