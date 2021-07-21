A veterans memorial committee in Connellsville is working to create an honor roll for the city.
For the past two years, members of the Connellsville Area Veterans Memorial Honor Roll Committee has been working to verify as many names as possible of those who died while serving in branches of the military during time of war from the area.
“The idea developed because it was obvious that Connellsville did not have a current honor roll like the surrounding communities of Dunbar, Vanderbilt, Dawson, South Connellsville, Scottdale and Uniontown,” said Judy Keller, the chairman of the committee, which was formed in 2018 and consists of veterans, active VFW and American Legion members and local leaders.
Keller said the last time the city had an honor roll was during World War II. It was located on Crawford Avenue between Pittsburgh Street and Arch Street and contained the names of all city residents who were serving in the military between 1941 and 1945.
“The honor roll and the land it occupied was sold by the City Council to Alex Chinn,” Keller said “He then tore it down in 1949, even though area citizens did not support the demolition.”
The removal of the honor roll didn’t diminish honor the citizens of Connellsville had for their country.
Keller said local visitors to a War World II museum in New Orleans have told the committee that visitors to the site are greeted with an introductory video narrated by Tom Hanks, who mentions that the American community with the highest enlistment rate per capita was Connellsville.
“What a wonderful distinction and honor,” Keller said.
For the new honor roll, which is planned to be located at the current war memorial site at Route 119 North and Pittsburgh Street, Keller said the committee decided to include combat deaths as well as non-combat deaths (NCD), which account for those who died in an accident or from illness while serving.
“Some of the names to be listed on the honor roll died while learning to be pilots here at home before being sent overseas in World War II,” Keller said. He added that others from World War I died from the influenza pandemic of 1917-1918, with some dying aboard ships headed to Europe after the U.S. entered the war in 1917. “The Veterans Administration lists these non-combat deaths as casualties of war.”
The committee also decided to include those military personnel who lived in what are now the current boundaries of the Connellsville Area School District, so the names won’t be limited to the city.
The committee has gathered approximately 225 names for the honor roll, and has received permission and approval from both the City Council and state Department of Transportation. It is currently seeking donations for the honor roll, which has a projected cost of $40,000.
“That includes site preparation, granite, new and expanded concrete areas and a battlefield cross,” Keller said, adding that many other honor rolls cost as much if not more. “Improvements may also be needed for expanded illumination of the area.”
Keller said the completion date depends on fundraising success.
“Connellsville is a very patriotic community, and our committee cannot move forward and give the men the honor they deserve without both moral and financial support from the citizens,” Keller said of those soldiers from as far back as The Alamo. “These men laid down their lives so others might live, and this honor roll is the least we can do for them.”
Donations of any amount are appreciated and being accepted on behalf of the Honor Roll Committee by the Connellsville Festival Association, which is a 501(c)(3) organization, so donations may be tax-deductible.
She asks that checks be made payable to the Connellsville Festival Association and place “Veterans Honor Roll” on the memo line. They should be mailed to Connellsville Festival Association, 415 N. Penn St., Connellsville, Pa., 15425.
Anyone who has a name that they believe should be included on the honor roll may call 724-628-3639 to verify.
