VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System will host a Veterans Town Hall in Fayette County, one of a series of taking place throughout the region.
The town hall is scheduled for 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 10 at the Fayette County VA Clinic, 627 Pittsburgh Road, Suite 2 in Uniontown.
Shelley Nulph, chief of Public Affairs, explained, “This year, our town halls on the move will each be held twice in addition to our four town halls in Pittsburgh. These meetings bring together veterans and other stakeholders with VA staff so we can learn what’s going well, what needs improvement and what other VA services are needed in the community.’’
She noted, “Veterans are also updated on new programs, like the MISSION Act, specialty care and telehealth.’’
Open to the public, the town hall is part of an ongoing effort to hear from veterans and the community to use feedback to improve VA care.
Nulph commented, “Suggestions during town halls over the past four years have contributed to improved and increased communications with veterans and improvements, such as the expansion of chiropractic care, including at the Fayette County clinic. We also have staff on hand at the town halls that have expertise in resolving individual veterans’ health care, benefits and eligibility issues.”
Town halls will also be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 3 at Washington County VA Clinic in Washington and March 12 at Westmoreland County VA Clinic in Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.