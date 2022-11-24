VFWband

Courtesy of JB Shavel Photography

Members of the PA State VFW Post 8543 Band perform at their annual “A Christmas Holiday Concert” last year. This year will be the 10th for the show, which will be at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Dec. 4.

 Courtesy of JB Shavel Photography

The PA State VFW Post 8543 Band will present their 10th annual Christmas holiday concert at the State Theatre.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.