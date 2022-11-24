The PA State VFW Post 8543 Band will present their 10th annual Christmas holiday concert at the State Theatre.
“A Christmas Holiday Concert X” has come a long way since it started a decade ago.
“We have more players, more variety, better material,” said Bandmaster Rich Miller. “It’s the natural process of getting better.”
Miller said audiences throughout the years have loved the variety of material the band plays as well as the different styles of music they’ve offered.
“The instruments as well as the vocals people also like,” Miller said, adding that four vocalists will perform during the show. “There’s something for everybody.”
As tradition, the show begins with the “Star Spangled Banner” and closes out with “The Stars and Stripes” and in between are Christmas classics and some contemporary selections like “Hey Santa,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Merry Christmas, Darling,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Santa Baby” and “Sleigh Ride.”
The band will also play a few Christmas medleys, a military service song medley and have an audience sing-a-long, along with gospel and country songs. And, back by popular demand, the band will treat attendees to a festive Christmas polka.
“It has became a staple,” Miller said. “We add new material every year. We started with a dozen tunes, and now we have 30.”
The show will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown, with the doors opening at 2:30 p.m.
The price of admission is the donation of a non-perishable food item for the Fayette County Food Bank or the donation of a new, unwrapped toy for the U.S. Marine Reserves “Toys for Tots” program.
Miller said the donations in lieu of selling tickets has been something the band has done since the beginning, and has had great success.
“The lobby is always packed with toys and food,” Miller said, adding that the items are taken out in truckloads.
