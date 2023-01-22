Fayette County Commissioner Vincent A. Vicites will seek the Democratic nomination for reelection in the May 16 primary.
Vicites, 62, of South Union Township, said he’s focused on economic and infrastructure development, job creation, county business park expansion, continued sound county fiscal management, enhanced public transportation and maximum tourism promotion.
“My extensive experience and education will help me continue moving Fayette County forward,” Vicites said. “I understand the important role commissioners play in the county’s success. My work impacts countless citizens, so I strive to remain consistent in my decision making. I hope to continue serving and improving all residents’ lives by making Fayette County a better place to live for generations to come.”
During his tenure, Vicites said he’s been instrumental in creating or retaining more than 10,000 jobs by attracting dozens of major businesses through public-private partnerships with various economic development organizations and has helped secure over $200 million in economic and infrastructure funding.
Vicites said he will continue focusing on his many ongoing projects, including the County Business Park Expansion Project along Northgate Highway in North Union Township and improving infrastructure at the Fay-Penn Business Park in Gans.
As secretary-treasurer – and eventual chairman – of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC), Vicites said he continues working toward completion of the Mon/Fayette Expressway into Pittsburgh, the Sheepskin Trail and the new Fayette County Prison, which will be completed this spring. He’s also focused on implementing the county’s infrastructure bank and much-needed broadband internet expansion projects.
Vicites said he remains committed to fiscal responsibility, independent thinking, personal integrity, dignified conduct and family values. He is married to his wife, Kelly, and has two sons, Joey and Nick; a stepdaughter, Morgan; and granddaughter, Isla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.