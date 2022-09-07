Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites was recently confirmed as a member of the Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee with the National Association of Counties (NACo).
Vicites said he believes that economic and workforce development are two of the most important issues facing not only Fayette, but many other counties in the country.
“That’s why it was the committee that interested me the most, and I wanted to be selected for that,” he said. “These committees are really valuable for county commissioners, and they provide so much information.”
Fayette County, along with about 3,000 other counties across the country are members of NACo, an organization that has represented county governments since 1935.
According to the NACo website, the organization strengthens counties by uniting county officials to advocate county priorities in federal policy making, promotes exemplary county policies and practices, nurtures leadership skills, optimizes county and taxpayer resources and enriches the public’s understanding of county government.
Vicites said he first became interested in NACo to see what other counties were doing with economic and workforce development.
“I want to learn as much as I can and be informed as much as I can be to help Fayette County in that regard,” Vicites said, noting he expects to share Fayette’s issues and strategies.
As a member of the steering committee, Vicites will participate in NACo’s monthly conference calls and attend both NACo’s Legislative Conference in February in Washington, D.C., and the NACo’s Annual Conference in July in Texas.
While the term is for one year, Vicites said he would like to continue to serve on the committee.
“I think it’s important to maximize your efforts and issues that are most important to county, and that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.
