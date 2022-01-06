Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites will serve as the secretary/treasurer of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, a regional forum focused on transportation and development.
“It is a great honor to be selected by my fellow county commissioners in the 10-county region and the City of Pittsburgh to be in the leadership of a Metropolitan Planning Organization,” said Vicites, who has been a part of the SPC for more than 15 years and on its executive committee for 10 years.
He was sworn into the post last month, and will serve for two years.
During his tenure, Vicites has worked to secure funding for a number of local projects - most notably $60 million for the new Masontown Bridge Construction in 2010, with discretionary funding from the Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation.
“I was also able to convince my commissioner colleagues to advance the Mon-Fayette Expressway project to completion in Pittsburgh, after it had been tabled at a prior SPC meeting in 2017,” Vicites said.
The commission operates with public involvement to develop plans and programs for public investments; and fulfill federal and state requirements for transportation, economic development and local government assistance programs.
As the Southwestern Pennsylvania’s official MPO, SPC directs the use of state and federal transportation and economic development funds allocated to the region - about $35 billion through 2045. In addition to Fayette County, the commission includes the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Green, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Vicites said he hopes the office will allow him to better position Fayette County for growth and opportunities.
“I’m most looking forward to getting involved in the planning of all transportation and infrastructure projects in Southwestern Pennsylvania and making sure Fayette County gets its fair share of the funding, in order to maximize our transportation and infrastructure projects locally,” he said.
