A 62-year-old woman died in a Mount Pleasant Township house fire.
Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson said Alisa J. Richwine was a resident of the 814 Arbor Lane home that caught fire around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Carson said firefighters found Richwine in a second floor bedroom, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her cause of manner of death are pending and an autopsy was planned for Thursday.
A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
