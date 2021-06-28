After months of planning, the Vietnam Traveling Wall will arrive in Brownsville around 11 a.m. Thursday, accompanied by a large escort.
The wall will be escorted from Cheat Lake to Brownsville by state police, sheriff’s office, American Legion Riders, Abate, Red Knights, Blue Knights and anyone else who would like to participate.
Denny Falsetto, chairman of the Brownsville Area Military Honor Roll Committee, said they plan to stop for a few moments at the Honor Roll in Brownsville on the way to its exhibition site at Brownsville Area High School.
On July 2 at 9 a.m. at the wall, people will speak about those who served in Vietnam and how much the wall means to those who visit it. Among the speakers are state Rep. Pam Snyder, Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites and Sen. Pat Stefano.
The wall will be free to visit and will be available locally until July 5.
Falsetto said the organization has almost all the funds needed for the endeavor. Donations are still being sought to cover the remainder of travel costs, but Falsetto said what they have raised already is proof the community is behind them.
“The people that have donated have been amazing,” he said. “I am tickled to death that we got the response that we did.”
He said they are also planning on placing wreaths in front of the names of all the Vietnam veterans from Brownsville, which totals 14. Donations would also help to cover that cost.
Falsetto said community members have volunteered to help set up and tear down, but more are needed.
Anyone who would like to make a donation may do so by writing a check payable to the Brownsville Area Military Honor Roll and sending it to P.O. Box 636, Brownsville, Pa., 15417. To volunteer or for more information, contact Denny Falsetto at 724-366-2113.
