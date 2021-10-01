Survivors of those who died by suicide and prevention advocates lit candles for loved ones on the Fayette County Courthouse steps Wednesday evening under a clocktower lit purple for suicide awareness.
“Love your family, and love yourself,” Behavioral Health Administration CEO Lisa Ferris told the group at a vigil hosted by the Fayette County Suicide Prevention Task Force.
Ferris held two lit candles. The first suicide she experienced was her cousin, who seemed to her like “the happiest guy ever,” she said.
“My husband, at the time, called him a coward, and then one year and five days later he also died by suicide,” she said.
Ferris said she learned over time not to blame oneself for a loved one’s suicide.
“Don’t keep thinking, ‘What if? What if?’ You didn’t do it,” she told the group.
She said while any death is difficult on those they leave behind, the unknowns of suicide hit hard.
“Today I want to celebrate both David and Randy for the lives that they had,” she said of her cousin and husband.
Regina Donkers, the task force liaison and Behavioral Health Administration program specialist, shared statistics on suicide, which listed suicide as the second leading cause of death for those ages 10 to 34. Men are three times more likely to die by suicide than women, and men ages 40 to 49 are four times more likely to die by suicide, Donkers said.
“In Pennsylvania, one person dies by suicide every four hours,” she said.
She noted that the actual numbers are likely higher than data shows because of stigmas.
“The grief stops families for wanting to admit these things,” Ferris said.
There are 25 suicide attempts for every death, Donkers said.
She said suicide rates are also increasing among young teenagers and children. It is important to take any suicide threats seriously, she said. Other signs can include self harm, making final arrangements like giving away possessions, inability to focus, changes in behavior and appearance, depression, talking about death or planning suicide.
U.S. Army Sgt. Hunter Weaver said that if a person is displaying signs, ask them if they are OK and if they are planning to harm themselves, and stay with them until you can get them help.
“As you’re asking those questions, the most important thing you need to do is actually listen,” Weaver said.
Fayette County Offers a 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 724-437-1003. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255 or the National Crisis Textline can be reached by texting PA to 741741. Resources are also available at www.preventsuicidepa.org.
