The village of Hopwood is a showcase of early 19th Century history, with historic landmarks nestled between modern-day structures.
Hopwood was a destination spot on the National Road, nestled at the base of the summit and a short distance from the city of Uniontown.
“When traveling down the road, the stone buildings that you see, several of them were taverns,” said Donna Holdorf of the National Road Heritage Corridor.
Hopwood was founded by John Hopwood, who saw potential for the valley with its fertile farmland, timber and water power, according to Christine Buckelew of the Fayette County Historical Society. Hopwood planned the village in 1781, which divided 450 acres into 400 lots of about one-quarter acre each.
He originally named the town “Woodstock.” Woodstock Avenue, two blocks east of the National Road, was once the town’s main street. The town was later named Monroe after President James Monroe, who was a close friend of the family, Buckelew said.
The village attracted settlers including doctors, lawyers and ministers. It prospered under Hopwood’s leadership, and continued to grow under the direction of his son, Moses. The town was renamed Hopwood in 1881 after the U.S. Post Office opened.
Many of the stone buildings in Hopwood were built in the early days of the town, including the structure which now houses the Hopwood fire station. The building was called the Morris House and the German D. Hair Tavern, which was a stagecoach stop built by William Morris in 1818.
“There were different kinds of taverns, and they served different purposes,” Holdorf said.
Some were owned by individuals, and others were under contract with stagecoach lines. Wealthy travelers used stagecoaches, the fastest form of travel at the time. Stagecoach taverns could be for overnight stays or shorter stops for a meal, depending on the time of day a driver arrived with customers. The stagecoach taverns were positioned about every 12 miles, which was the distance horses could travel without a break.
Other taverns were less formal, used by wagon travelers who were typically travelling on their own instead of hiring a driver. Holdorf said those taverns were like those depicted in old Western movies, where cowboys would be shown gathered around a campfire. Those taverns would provide food, but travelers would usually sleep under their wagon, untie their horses and give them a rest.
Holdorf said the stagecoach taverns were for more “affluent travelers” while the wagon stands were comparable to today’s truck stops.
At one of the taverns in Hopwood — though historians aren’t sure which one — a biracial baby was abandoned and adopted by a local family, Buckelew said.
In about 1818, a young mother, her father and an infant stopped at a local tavern to spend the night. The baby was part Native American. The next morning, the innkeeper found the baby left in a room as the others left in a stagecoach. The mom was hanging out the stagecoach window crying for her baby, but her father was urging the coach driver to speed away. The baby was taken in by a family named Miller and raised as Betsy Peck.
An 1850 census showed she was living with the Whoolery family in Hopwood at the time. Peck never married. Two obituaries reported her death in 1901 at age 95. One said she worked as a cook at the McClelland House in Uniontown. The other said she worked as a seamstress and died in poverty, according to Buckelew.
Peck was buried in 1901 in an unmarked grave. In 1901, the Bicentennial Committee erected a simple marker for her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.