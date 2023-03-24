A Virginia man is wanted by state police in Uniontown for the alleged sexual assault of young girl in Wharton Township.
Police charged Marcus Alando Jones, 35, of Chesapeake on Tuesday with felonies of indecent assault and corruption of minors, and additional misdemeanor charges of indecent assault.
The alleged abuse took place at a home on Five Forks Road, beginning in 2018, according to court records. The girl was between the ages of 8 and 10 when the abuse took place.
According to the criminal complaint, the child’s mother reported Jones in April 2020. In an interview with investigators the following month, the girl said Jones had touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions.
Police interviewed Jones in August 2022. He claimed to have never been left alone with the child, and denied all allegations.
Police wrote in the criminal complaint that, “Jones provided other information which was later determined to be fabricated and proven false,” but did not specify what Jones had told investigators.
According to the complaint, police believed Jones to be living at 2245 Long Ridge Road, Chesapeake, but his current whereabouts are unknown.
