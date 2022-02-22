A Virtual Veteran Town Hall Series sponsored by the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will address issues facing service members and allow them to ask questions about programs and benefits.
The first of five virtual town halls will be held on Wednesday, March 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. through WebEx. That session will address suicide prevention for veterans.
Additional topics include serving older veterans on May 18; resources for homeless veterans on July 13; transportation issues facing veterans on Sept. 14; honoring veterans for their service on Nov. 2.
Each town hall date is a Wednesday, and each session runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Participants will be able to ask questions of presenters at each session through the WebEx chat feature.
Links to the town halls will be available on DMVA’s website, Twitter or Facebook pages two weeks prior to the sessions.
