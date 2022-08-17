vision center

Karen Mansfield

Dr. Jeffrey Weaver led a tour of the Cornerstone Care Vision and Eye Health Center during an Aug. 12 Open House held as part of National Health Center Week. The center, which provides comprehensive routine eye care services, opened recently in Waynesburg.

 Karen Mansfield

Centerville Clinics, Cornerstone Care, Washington Health System and McCracken Pharmacy celebrated National Health Center Week with several events last week that included a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Cornerstone Care Community Vision and Eye Health Center in Waynesburg.

