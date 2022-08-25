Southwestern Pennsylvania – and the country – is facing a dire blood shortage, and Vitalant is asking people to donate blood.
Patient needs for blood have depleted Vitalant’s supply by nearly 50% since the start of summer, the nonprofit blood service provider announced.
The situation is expected to worsen as the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, when fewer blood donors are usually available.
Vitalant, which provides blood services to Allegheny Health Network, UPMC, and several independent hospitals, urges all eligible donors to schedule an appointment now for the coming days and weeks.
Vitalant needs about 600 blood donations every day to provide hospitals with the blood they need to treat their patients.
“Hospitals need people to donate during these critical weeks,” said Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo. “Patient blood needs don’t conform to a predictable schedule. Several patients may experience emergencies, while a planned surgery could suddenly require dozens of units of blood for one patient. Hospitals must have blood available to take care of everyone.”
Donations matter: They could help a family member, friend, neighbor, or a stranger.
Type O blood, which is the most frequently transfused blood type, is in critically short supply. In recent days, O-positive blood has frequently fallen to just one-day’s supply, Vitalant said.
Appointments for all blood types are needed to reach a sufficient four-day supply of all blood types.
The Food and Drug Administration recently changed blood donation eligibility requirements to allow anyone who had traveled to France, Ireland, or the United Kingdom to donate blood.
Previously, travelers to those locations weren’t allowed to donate blood due to the risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, or mad cow disease.
To make an appointment, check if you’re eligible to donate, or find a blood drive near you, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.