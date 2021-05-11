Editor's note: This story has been changed to list the correct time for volunteers to gather to place flags on Friday.
Every year, around 4,000 new flags are placed next to the grave markers of area veterans at Lafayette Memorial Park on Route 40 in Brier Hill before Memorial Day.
American Legion Posts 940, 838 and 275 are looking for volunteers to help replace last year’s flags with bright new flags on Friday.
Scott Campbell of Hiller, volunteer and commander of the honor guard, said they are looking for as many as possible to help when they will start the work at 6 p.m.
Campbell said the posts have been replacing the flags yearly for more than four decades. In the past, they have had help from area families, Boy Scout troops and other organizations. He said many people who have relatives buried in the cemetery help, as well.
Campbell said the flags in the cemetery serve as a reminder for all in the area who served in the military.
“It’s a sense of pride,” he said. “If you go by that cemetery and see all the different plaques that are there, we have people there who were veterans of World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and also people who were in service, but were never in any war.”
After they replace the flags, the old ones are disposed of in flag burning ceremony, Campbell said. The ceremony has not been scheduled yet.
