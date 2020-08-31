Volunteers are being sought for the state’s “Pick Up Pennsylvania” campaign to pick up litter between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30.
The campaign, held yearly in the spring and fall, is sponsored by the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT), state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and others.
“The Covid-19 pandemic brought twin challenges to our litter cleanup efforts this spring. It put group cleanup events on hold, while at the same time, littering increased in state parks and many other places as more people pursued outdoor activities,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said. “So DEP is doubly excited to support this fall campaign, encouraging small-group or individual litter cleanup activities. Many Pennsylvanians care about litter and the problems it causes. Their actions in cleaning up litter make their communities safer, healthier, and more inviting; reduce stormwater runoff pollution; and help reduce the damage that litter does to wildlife, particularly aquatic life.”
Those who participate in PennDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program are also encouraged to participate.
“The selfless spirit of our Adopt-A-Highway teams echoes the department’s desire for not only litter-free roadways, but litter-free waterways as well,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.
Registered “Pick Up Pennsylvania” events can get free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests provided by DEP, PennDOT, Keep America Beautiful, GLAD Products Company, and the Ocean Conservancy, as supplies last. Cleanups in any location for example, along roadsides, in neighborhoods and parks, and on shorelines are eligible. Individuals, families, neighbors, students, civic organizations and local governments are all invited to participate.
Volunteers, however, must adhere to mitigation efforts and should wear masks, practice social distancing and limit any outdoor groups to 250 people or fewer.
“With the spring cleanup program canceled, volunteer help is needed now more than ever,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Though we can’t gather in large groups, we can still make a shared effort to improve our communities by picking up litter. While this seems like a small effort when faced with such grave challenges, it is something that everybody can do. Individuals, families or small groups can safely support their communities by picking up litter.”
Last fall, 12,601 volunteers participated in 382 events across the state through Pick Up Pennsylvania. They removed 488,135 pound of trash from watersheds and waterways.
Volunteers can register at www.keeppabeautiful.org.
In addition to cleanup efforts, DEP, PennDOT, and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful are leading an initiative to develop a state research-based littering action plan focused on changing people’s behavior to prevent littering. More information on that is available at dep.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.